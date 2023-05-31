Millwall are set to renew their pursuit of Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet this summer, according to a report from The Scottish Sun.

It is understood that the Lions are confident in their ability to finalise a deal for the 26-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

Gary Rowett's side tried to sign Nisbet in January.

However, Nisbet opted to reject the chance to make the move to The Den at this stage of the 2022/23 campaign after Millwall submitted an offer believed to be in the region of £2.2m.

What has been said about Blackburn Rovers' interest in Kevin Nisbet?

The Lions are expected to face competition for Nisbet's signature from Blackburn Rovers.

A report from Football Insider last month revealed that Blackburn were set to step up their bid to sign Nisbet from Hibs.

As per this latest update from The Scottish Sun, Rovers are indeed keen on making a move for the striker.

Nisbet is also said to be on the radar of Turkish outfit Galatasaray.

Given that Nisbet's current deal at Easter Road runs until 2024, Millwall and Blackburn will need to submit a reasonable offer in order to convince Hibs to part ways with Nisbet.

Would Kevin Nesbit be a good addition to Millwall, or Blackburn Rovers' squad?

Both Championship sides will need to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 season, and thus it is hardly a shock that they have keen on a move for Nisbet.

Millwall will no longer be able to call upon the services of Mason Bennett and Oliver Burke.

Bennett has been released by Millwall, while Burke has now returned to his parent-club Werder Bremen following the expiry of his loan deal.

As for Blackburn, they are set to officially part ways with Ben Brereton Diaz at the end of June.

The Chile international ended the most recent term as the club's top-scorer, as he managed to find the back of the net on 16 occasions.

While it may take Nisbet some time to adapt to life in the Championship having never played in this division before, he has proven during his time at Hibs that he is certainly capable of making a difference in an attacking sense.

As well as netting 12 goals in the most recent campaign, Nisbet has provided an overall tally of 51 direct goal contributions for his current side in all competitions.

By maintaining his fitness, it would not be at all surprising to see the striker make a positive impact in the second tier for one of these aforementioned interested parties.