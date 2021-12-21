Millwall set to make transfer call over player

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has told News at Den that the club will be assessing Hayden Muller’s loan with St Johnstone when the January transfer window comes into effect.

The 19-year-old defender joined the Saints on a season long loan last summer but has only made eight appearances so far this campaign, thus raising some concerns in and amongst the Millwall camp.

St Johnstone are currently sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership after winning an historic cup double last season, which could be a reason as to why their current manager, Callum Davidson, has been rotating his side of late.

Now Rowett has had his say on Muller’s current situation with the Perth side, as he stated the following recently:

“He’s a young player that we wanted to get a little bit more game-time for, ideally, but also Hayden has to earn that right to play every week regardless of what level. It’s a challenge both ways.

“It’s something that come January we’ll have a look at. I’ll have a chat with Cal and assess that as to the best way forward for St Johnstone, for us and the player.”

Muller has slowly progressed through the academy ranks with the Lions and has since gone on to make four first team appearances prior to his loan spell in Scotland.

The Corydon born centre back is due to see his current contract at the Den expire in the summer of next year.

The Verdict

This is a very key stage in Muller’s development, so therefore it is understandable that Rowett wants to make sure that everything is right for the player in Scotland.

Sometimes loan spells just don’t work out and it can take a small chat between the clubs in January to resolves things or a recall to better their situation.

Ultimately the teenager needs to be playing games and at this precise moment, Millwall can’t offer him the minutes that he needs.

Therefore a solution really needs to be found as soon as possible, otherwise Muller will be the person that suffers in all of this.