Millwall set to make double transfer swoop

Millwall look set to confirm some early transfer incomings as deals for Hull City goalkeeper George Long and Derby County left-back Scott Malone have been struck, according to the London News.

Gary Rowett is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of a potential play-off push next season and that bolstering included trying to tie down a very successful loan from the season just gone.

Malone had a very productive season at the Lions, scoring six times and assisting three goals in 43 appearances in all competitions and he ended up making the left-wing-back spot his own at The Den.

With his Rams contract expiring this summer, Millwall have made quick moves to secure the 30-year-old on a permanent contract, and it looks like he will be joined by some competition for Bartosz Bialkowski in-between the sticks.

The Pole won the club’s Player of the Season award but with back-up goalkeeper Frank Fielding being released, Millwall need a player to compete with a man who will turn 34 years old before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

What club do these 21 former Millwall players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Aiden O'Brien? Sunderland Portsmouth Peterborough Hull

Rowett has turned to 27-year-old Long following links to QPR stopper Joe Lumley, who now looks set to be joining Middlesbrough, and the Hull goalkeeper has Championship experience having played 45 times for the Tigers in the 2019/20 campaign.

He lost his starting spot to Matt Ingram this season though as he played just eight times in League One, so it looks like he will merely be a back-up to Bialkowksi unless he suffers an injury.

The Verdict

Two smart signings on free transfers for Millwall here – even if one of them probably won’t play a lot.

It was definitely important for the Lions to get Malone tied down to a permanent contract – he’s been somewhat of a revelation for the club this season with his attacking abilities down the left bringing a real source of goal contributions.

Long’s incoming is a bit more low-key – he will likely not play very much but it’s important to have a back-up with Championship experience in case of any potential injury or suspension for Bialkowski, and even though he hasn’t played much for Hull City this past season, Long can easily fill in if he’s needed.