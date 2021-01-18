Millwall to be pushed into January action after injury news

Millwall are set to be forced into trying to sign a new central defender this January transfer window with Murray Wallace hit by a fractured bone in his foot.

The Lions have had it tough this season and have so far struggled to meet last year’s impressive performances that had them challenging for the play-offs until late in the campaign.

Certainly, Gary Rowett will be looking to change things up as soon as he can in that regard but will have to do so without Wallace for the short to medium term.

As quoted by the South London Press, the Millwall manager revealed that Wallace has a fracture in a bone in his foot and that could leave him on the sidelines for anywhere between five and nine weeks.

With that said, then, the same outlet reports that the Lions will be looking for a new central defensive recruit between now and the end of January.

The Verdict

Millwall have mainly been looking for a midfielder this month but now need to find cover with Wallace out.

It’s been a testing season for the Lions so far but there’s still plenty of time to turn things around and start climbing the table.

Rowett, though, needs to get them doing that pretty sharpish now.