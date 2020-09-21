Millwall set to be handed timely player boost ahead of Burnley clash

Millwall could be handed a timely injury boost ahead of their EFL Cup clash against Burnley, with Troy Parrott being in line to make his debut for the Lions according to London News Online.

Parrott signed for Millwall on loan from Spurs in the summer transfer window, but sustained a quad injury during pre-season, which has seen him have to remain patient to make his first start for the club.

Millwall have coped well without him though, and are currently sat seventh in the Championship table after the opening two matches of the 2020/21 season.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced via London News Online), Millwall boss Gary Rowett issued an injury update on Parrott’s fitness, and stated that he could be involved for their EFL Cup match against Premier League side Burnley on Wednesday.

“Troy trained Friday. If he gets through today and tomorrow then he’ll be involved against Burnley, which will be really positive for us.

“I was tempted on Saturday to take him with us, should I need him in the last 10-15 minutes to get us a goal. He has got that quality and goalscoring instincts. But we felt it was safer just to wait and give him a little more training exposure. That’s what we did.”

“It’s going to take him a few games to get up to speed. Not only has he missed quite a lot of games last season but he has also not played yet in the Championship and he’s missed a little of pre-season. So it’s going to take him a little bit of time.

“But having him available will be fabulous.”

The Verdict:

This will be a real boost for Millwall.

I think that Parrott could prove to be one of the signings of the season in the Championship if he can hit the ground running this term.

To have him out injured for the first couple of matches this season will have been frustrating for Gary Rowett, and he’ll be eager to see Parrott make up for lost time at the earliest of opportunities.

I wouldn’t be surprised if they were to run out winners against Burnley, especially if Parrott is deemed fit enough to start the match.