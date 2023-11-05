It’s been over two weeks since Millwall and Gary Rowett decided that their relationship was going to end, but the team behind the scenes at The Den have been hard at work to try and find the 50-year-old’s successor.

Rowett did a lot of good work for the Lions and throughout his time in charge, the South Bermondsey outfit never finished outside of the top half of the Championship.

After they faltered at the back end of last season though to miss out on a play-off place, Rowett’s support was dwindling in the early stages of 2023-24 - especially with the style of football on offer.

It was therefore decided between Rowett and chairman James Berylson that the best course of action would be to part ways, giving the Lions the chance to start potentially a new, exciting era.

Plenty of names have been linked with the vacancy - one that is very attractive considering how consistent the club have been in the Championship recently - but it now appears that Millwall have their man.

The likes of Kevin Muscat, Mick Beale and Nathan Jones have all been heavily linked, but Berylson has opted for the more unknown figure of Joe Edwards.

Edwards, who is currently the interim head coach of England’s under-20’s squad, was first named as a candidate earlier in the week by the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, with Millwall seeking permission from The FA to speak to the 38-year-old.

And Edwards clearly impressed those in power at The Den, and as first reported by Rich Cawley of the South London Press, he has been selected as the preferred option and is now set to take charge in the next few days.

Who is Joe Edwards?

Edwards is more in the mould of the new-age head coach rather than a manager, and he has done most of his development at Chelsea.

Initially the academy manager of the Blues, Edwards also held roles at Stamford Bridge such as loans manager and took charge of both their UEFA Youth League side and also the under-23’s.

He received a promotion though in the summer of 2019 when Frank Lampard returned to the club as manager, and he selected Edwards as one of his trusted assistants.

Edwards remained at the club when Thomas Tuchel was appointed as Lampard’s replacement, but when Lampard was snapped up by Everton in January 2022, Edwards went to re-join him as his right-hand man.

A return to Chelsea was facilitated earlier this year for Edwards alongside Lampard as assistant and manager respectively, but in August the former was handed the role of under-20’s head coach for the England national side until the end of 2023.

Edwards though will now take up his first ever head coach role in men’s football in a real change of direction for Millwall.

Is Joe Edwards a good appointment for Millwall?

Edwards is certainly a different figure to that of Rowett or the other main candidate in Jones, and it’s going to be interesting to see how the LIons cope with it.

It’s a change of tact from James Berylson and perhaps he wants to put his own stamp on the club after taking on the role of chairman following the untimely passing of his father, John.

Appointing Edwards certainly does that as he will bring a different style and feel to the club, but it is something that is probably much-needed to see if it can bring any improvement out of a squad that still has a lot of developing to do.