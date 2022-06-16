Millwall seeking transfer move for Newcastle United man

Millwall are interested in bringing Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson to the club on loan, but no deal is imminent.

According to London News Online, the Lions are keeping tabs on the exciting 19-year old.

But Newcastle are set to give Anderson a pre-season analysis with Eddie Howe before making any decision over his future.

That means any deal for the player will likely be some way off, with the Magpies set to return for training in July.

Any agreement for Anderson’s exit will come as a temporary deal, with the youngster considered a future first team prospect at St James’ Park.

The playmaker spent the second half of last season with Bristol Rovers in League Two, where he played a role in helping the side gain promotion to League One with a 3rd place finish.

The Scot played 21 times in the fourth division, scoring seven times and assisting six goals.

Those performances have caught the eye of multiple teams, with Sheffield Wednesday having already lodged a formal offer for Anderson.

However, it is understood that no decision has yet been made over his future.

The youngster has already made two senior appearances for Newcastle, with both coming in the 2020-21 season.

The Verdict

This would be a very exciting signing for Gary Rowett’s side if they could pull it off.

However, it appears that everyone will be left in limbo over the player’s future until Newcastle return for pre-season training.

At only 19, he tore up League Two with Rovers and now looks ready to compete at Championship level.

A move to Millwall would be more tempting than Wednesday, as long as sufficient playing time is guaranteed, due to the Lions’ superior league status to Darren Moore’s side.