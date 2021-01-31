Millwall have seen an offer of around £500,000 turned down by League One Oxford United for midfielder Cameron Brannagan with the Lions aiming to add to their squad before the deadline.

Gary Rowett had confirmed that the Lions had registered good bids for players as they aim to bring in their targets before the deadline on Monday. It has been reported that they have agreed a deal of around £750,000 with Derby County for George Evans and they have been interested in adding to their midfield options throughout the window.

It has now emerged that another one of the players that Millwall have been looking to sign is Brannagan. The Lions have lodged a bid of £500,000 to try and secure the arrival of the 24-year-old. However, the Lions will now need to decide whether they want to return with another offer after seeing their initial bid turned down, per Football Insider.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Millwall players ever score a goal at the New Den?

1 of 18 James Meredith Yes No

The midfielder featured from the start for Oxford during their 1-0 win against Fleetwood Town on Saturday, and the 24-year-old is an integral player for the League One side having registered five goals and eight assists for them on their way to the play-offs last term (Sofascore). That saw him reportedly attract the intentions of Leeds United.

The verdict

Brannagan would be a potentially exciting addition for the Lions, with the midfielder possessing very good technical ability in possession and having the quality to make things happen in the attacking third from midfield. The 24-year-old has only made eight League One appearances this term, but he has averaged in those 1.1 shots and 0.8 key passes per match (Sofascore).

The Lions lack a player in the midfield area who can get on the ball and make things happen going forwards. Brannagan showed last season when he managed to register eight assists and average 1.9 key passes per match (Sofascore) that he can be the sort of player to unlock defences.

Seeing their initial offer be rejected is a blow, but Millwall you feel should go in with an improved effort to try and secure this signature. The 24-year-old is of the right sort age to be developed further and he has the quality to step up to the Championship. It will be interesting to see whether they can come in with a higher offer.