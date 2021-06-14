Millwall seal fresh player agreement

Millwall forward Matt Smith has agreed to extend his stay at The Den for another year, according to London News Online.

The 32-year-old, who was a regular from the bench for the East London side last season, was due to leave the Lions this summer on the expiry of his contract but has ‘verbally agreed’ a new one-year extension to keep him at the club until 2022.

Along with skipper Alex Pearce whose contract extension was confirmed just a few days ago, Smith was offered reduced terms and after reportedly accepting this offer, is likely to appear regularly as a substitute again under Gary Rowett in the next campaign.

The forward spent time in the Championship at Leeds United, Fulham, Bristol City (on loan) and Queens Park Rangers earlier on in his career before making the move to Millwall.

However, with the target man turning 32 last week, it’s unclear as to whether he would stay in the English second tier after his time at the Lions comes to an end.

Shane Ferguson, Shaun Williams, Frank Fielding and James Brown were not as lucky as Smith though, with all four leaving the club after their contracts come to an end this summer.

The Verdict

Although Smith is unlikely to feature heavily, he has a wealth of Championship experience that will continue to come in handy when Gary Rowett’s side are faced with difficult situations next season.

His physicality also gives the Lions a different option going forward and at 6’6, will always be a threat in the air from set pieces. This potential threat could help Millwall pick up one or two extra points in the latter stages of games next year, which may end up being crucial at either end of the league table come the end of the season.

Like Alex Pearce, Smith is unlikely to be a long-term option for Gary Rowett. However, if the forward puts in a decent shift next season and pops up at vital times, the club may decide to give him another year next summer. His future will very much depend on next season’s performances.