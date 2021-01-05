Millwall said to be eyeing Jayson Molumby transfer alternative in fresh update

Millwall are said to be amongst a gaggle of Championship clubs who have taken an interest in signing Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell this month, with Football Insider reporting that the 22-year-old could be on the move.

A box to box central midfield player by trade, Campbell has been almost ever present for the Well since making his debut for his boyhood club back in October 2016, and could well be set to move on for a new challenge.

The Lions are known to be looking for a new midfield player this window and recently had a bid turned down for their former loanee Jayson Molumby by Brighton and Hove Albion, suggesting that Gary Rowett may need to cast his net wider.

Campbell is a Scotland under-21 international and is adept at playing in various roles across the midfield.

Having made 141 appearances for the Scottish Premiership outfit, the playmaker only has just six months remaining on his current deal at Fir Park.

The Verdict

It’s good to see that Millwall are keeping their options open with regards to strengthening an area of their team in which they have lacked real consistency this term.

Campbell is one of the brightest young talents coming through in Scotland and is of similar age and profile to Molumby, underlining the type of midfield player that Rowett wants to bring in this January.

Given that the player’s contract is expiring at the end of the current season, this move seems like a no brainer to me as he is likely to come in at a significantly cheaper price than Molumby.

The Lions certainly have a good back up option here if their move for the Brighton man doesn’t come off.