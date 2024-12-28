Millwall will be keen to secure a top-half finish at the end of the season, even without Neil Harris in charge.

Harris' departure came as a surprise to a number of people - and it may be difficult for the Lions' next boss to come in and fill his shoes.

However, they seem to be in a stable position off the pitch and have players who can make a difference at The Den and on the road.

Summer signing Femi Azeez struggled during the very early stages of his time in the English capital, but has shown his quality in some of the Lions' recent games and could end up making a real difference for his team in the coming months.

However, they may have room to add to their squad and ahead of January, the club will be shortlisting some targets.

We take a look at three players they should look at, in priority order.

3 Kyle Joseph

The Lions already have some decent options in their forward department, with Tom Bradshaw able to be an asset at this level and Macaulay Langstaff also able to score regularly when on top form.

Mihailo Ivanovic can also step up, but with Kevin Nisbet on loan at Aberdeen and Josh Coburn out of action with a foot injury for a considerable period, it's probably right that the Lions move for a new striker in January.

Nisbet will probably depart permanently sooner rather than later, summer signing Ivanovic hasn't been able to make that much of an impact so far, and it remains to be seen how long Bradshaw will stay put.

With this in mind, bringing in Kyle Joseph, who has scored fairly regularly for Blackpool this season and has the frame to play up front on his own, could be a good addition.

At just 23, he still has plenty of room for improvement and could be a good long-term signing at The Den.

2 Thelo Aasgaard

Thelo Aasgard has been a real asset for Wigan Athletic for some time now - and that reinforces the fact he can perform well on a consistent basis.

The Lions may have George Honeyman at their disposal, but it feels like they could bring in an attacking midfield to support the wingers and strikers.

Clearly, the club has a decent amount of quality in the final third already, but with Coburn now out of action and Zian Flemming leaving the club, it wouldn't hurt to purchase someone like Aasgaard.

He's only 22 at this stage and has a contract until 2028, so the Lions may have to pay a decent amount to sign him, but he could be worth it.

Others are also likely to be in the race for him, with Stoke City being linked back in November.

Thelo Aasgaard's 2023/24 campaign at Wigan Athletic (All competitions) Appearances 39 Goals 9 Assists 4

1 Ronnie Edwards (loan)

Ronnie Edwards joined Southampton back in the summer, but has rarely played for the Saints and will surely be a candidate to go out on loan during the January window.

Clearly a talented player, the young central defender could be a real asset alongside Japhet Tanganga, as someone who is comfortable in possession and can defend exceptionally well.

With Jake Cooper sidelined and leaving a big void for the Lions to fill, it feels vital that they address this area during the upcoming window.

A permanent signing in this area probably isn't needed, but a loanee could come in and compete with Cooper for a starting spot eventually when the ex-Reading man returns, which may help to maximise performance levels.

This potential move could end up being a good one for all parties, with the Saints knowing that Edwards is likely to win a decent amount of game time, especially during the early stages of his time in the capital.