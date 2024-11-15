Rising Millwall star Romain Esse has made waves this season, and he's currently eclipsing the Championship's finest in one key metric which increases the justification for Crystal Palace's reported interest.

Esse broke into the Millwall first-team during the 2023/24 Championship campaign but has taken his game to another level this time around, establishing himself as a star turn in Neil Harris' side.

The 19-year-old has started each of the Lions' opening 15 matches, offering increased exposure to his talents. He's benefitted from the increase in game-time too, and already has four goals across all competitions after netting against Portsmouth in the EFL Cup along with Bristol City, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle in league action.

There is much reason for excitement when it comes to the England youth international, who is an outstanding prospect and is beginning to stand out among the better wingers at second-tier level. The statistics support that, too, dropping further likely reasoning behind Crystal Palace's reported interest in his signature.

Millwall's Romain Esse is outperforming Borja Sainz, Luca Koleosho in key metric

A direct and tricky winger with quick feet and excellent spatial awareness, take-ons are a key part of Esse's game and he's given many a Championship full-back nightmares.

Not only does Esse possess the raw, natural ability to stand up some of the stiffest second-tier full-backs but he also has the confidence and courage to repeatedly take risks and run at his opposite number. For those who have seen Esse in action as of late, then, it should come as no surprise to see just how highly he ranks in terms of successful dribbles this season.

No player in the Championship has completed more dribbles than Esse's 34, which is all the more impressive when you consider just how much wide quality the division boasts at the minute.

Romain Esse's 24/25 Championship stats for Millwall via FotMob, as of November 14 Appearances 15 Goals 3 Assists 1 Chances created 14 Successful dribbles 34 Dribble success 54.8%

Notably, Esse is currently usurping Norwich City's Borja Sainz, who has been the league's standout player this campaign. The Spanish winger has been in frightening form for the Canaries, scoring 11 times from 16 appearances, but he has successfully completed two fewer dribbles than Esse despite playing more league minutes.

Meanwhile, another second-tier wing-king - Luca Koleosho - is yet to deliver on his promise this season and has still been racking up some strong dribbling numbers, but he's not beating Esse just yet.

Koleosho, who was valued at £40 million by Burnley only this summer, is widely regarded as one of the Championship's best wide players after impressing in the Premier League last time out but has completed only 30 dribbles, although he's played one less game.

Esse is also currently out-dribbling the likes of Ben Doak, Ibrahim Cissoko, Willy Gnonto and Romaine Mundle, which is an incredibly strong endorsement of his quality.

Romain Esse stat explains Crystal Palace transfer interest with Michael Olise in mind

As aforementioned, the Eagles are widely reported to be interested in Esse, which is really no surprise whatsoever. The Eagles have developed a strong and healthy reputation for undertaking some of their shopping in the Championship in recent years, having prized away second-tier stars such as Adam Wharton, Ebere Eze, and Michael Olise.

The latter offers the most compelling reason for Palace's interest. Olise, who was sold to Bayern Munich for a reported £50.8 million fee in the summer, first showcased his silky dribbling at this level with Reading as a youngster before earning his move to Selhurst Park - the rest is history, as they say.

Take-ons are also a fundamental part of Olise's game; though not the quickest off the mark, the Frenchman's close control and ability to deceptively evade opponents in tight spaces with mind-bending, innovative flair is truly remarkable. Esse isn't at that level just yet, but he's an extremely exciting talent in his own right and, for what it's worth, Palace are still encountering teething problems and Oliver Glasner is clearly struggling to adapt following the sale of Olise.

Olise was sublime in that unconventional right-sided attacking midfield role under Glasner last season but marquee signing Daichi Kamada simply isn't performing. Millwall, then, may be fearful of Palace coming in earlier than expected - and little wonder, when Esse is posting such impressive numbers.