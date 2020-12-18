Millwall rocked by another key injury blow

Millwall will be hoping to build off their midweek victory over Bristol City when they host Nottingham Forest at The Den tomorrow.

Gary Rowett’s side finally ended their long wait for a Championship victory thanks to an early strike from Tom Bradshaw and then a late stunner from former Derby man Mason Bennett.

It’s been an extremely difficult few months for the Lions, who were firstly hit with COVID-19 problems, whilst they’ve had seven different first-team players injured since the start of October.

Do you love Millwall? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Lions that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 When were Millwall formed? 1875 1885 1895 1905

But whilst the likes of Mahlon Romeo, Bennett and Bradshaw have returned to action following their respective injuries, the Millwall boss provided an update on the fitness of on-loan West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore before revealing that Connor Mahoney is likely to miss the entire festive period.

Mahoney has been nursing a quad problem he sustained in training, and hasn’t featured since the goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday at the beginning of November.

“I still think he’s [Zohore] probably a couple of weeks away,” Rowett told NewsatDen. “Connor Mahoney has also had a setback, he’s going to be another two or three weeks away, which is disappointing.”

The Verdict

This is really frustrating news for Mahoney, who was just beginning to find his feet prior to this injury, and now appears likely to miss another bunch of Championship matches.

Meanwhile, in terms of Zohore, unless Millwall decide to extend his loan deal from the Baggies, which currently runs until 16 January, he’s running out of time to add to his one goal in three appearances.

In better news, with Bennett and Bradshaw back in the goals at Ashton Gate on Tuesday, Rowett will be hoping that was a sign of things to come for his attacking players, meaning they’ll be able to cope with the absence of both Mahoney and Zohore.