Millwall's failure to reach the Premier League may hit them harder than anticipated following a key development.

According to The Athletic, Burnley have now followed up on their initial interest of Lions' starlet Zian Flemming with a formal bid.

The admiration comes after Flemming enjoyed a stellar initiation to English football after arriving last summer from Fortuna Sittard, scoring 15 goals to propel Millwall to within touching distance of the play-offs.

The report explains that Burnley have amplified their interest recently and are now testing Millwall's resolve with an outright bid for his services.

Burnley's bid for Flemming- who holds Premier League ambitions himself- is believed to have fallen short of Millwall's asking price, though they are braced for further interest nonetheless.

And we have somewhat of an idea of the valuation of their offer for Flemming, who netted 15 times in his debut year for the Lions, with Dutch publication Voetbal International claiming that €8 million (£6.9 million) was put on the table by the Clarets and swiftly turned down.

