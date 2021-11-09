Millwall: Remember Darren Ward? Here’s what he’s up to nowawdays

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a Millwall player past or present with a nickname better than the Peckham Beckham.

Darren Ward didn’t play on the right flank and wasn’t known for his free-kicks but earned the moniker for sporting a haircut similar to the former England captain.

Across multiple spells in south London, the centre-back notched up more than 250 appearances in a Millwall shirt, won back-to-back player of the year awards, won a play-off final, and was part of the side that reached the FA Cup final in 2003/04.

His third and final spell at the Den ended in 2013 when he moved to Swindon Town permanently after time on loan at the club.

Ward went on to feature for Crawley Town, Yeovil Town, and Hemel Hempstead Town before hanging up his boots in 2019.

That wasn’t the end of his career in football, however, as he remains involved with the game to this day but is now giving back to the next generation of players.

The 43-year-old is a UEFA A Licensed coach and heads the DW Soccer School, which offers a range of services for boys and girls between years 1 to 8, including soccer camps and birthday parties.

As per his website, Ward also coaches the U16s for FC Comets.

The former Lions defender featured on episode 15 of Millwall’s Wall Talk podcast and judging by his Twitter, keeps an eye on what’s going on at the south London club to this day.