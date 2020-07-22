Millwall register interest in signing 9-goal EFL forward

Millwall have made a bid in the region of £1.85million for Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore according to Sky Sports.

#Millwall have made a £1.85m bid for Wigan striker Kieffer Moore. [Sky] #WAFC — Lucas Ball (@LucasBall2211) July 21, 2020

Moore has caught the eye with some impressive performances for Paul Cook’s side this season in the Championship, which has seen other clubs register their interest in landing his signature.

The forward has made 35 appearances for the Latics this season, and has chipped in with nine goals and five assists in all competitions as they battle for Championship survival.

Wigan have recently entered administration after financial issues, which could lead to a number of players leaving the club ahead of next year’s campaign.

Moore is a player that is clearly wanted by other clubs, with it previously being claimed that QPR were the frontrunners to land his signature.

But a move to Millwall could be a tempting proposition for Moore, with Gary Rowett’s side keen to build on an impressive season to date in the second tier.

The Lions can’t finish in the top-six this season, but are currently sat ninth in the Championship table, which certainly makes for good reading.

Barnsley are currently sat 23rd in the second tier standings, and will be hoping they can pull off an unlikely survival with a positive result against promotion-chasing Brentford.

Do you know what shirt number these Millwall players wear? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Bart Bialkowski wear? 1 13 33 39

The Verdict:

He’s now got a tough decision to make.

With it previously being claimed that QPR are also interested in signing him, Moore will have to make the right call on which team he thinks he’ll get more game time with.

Millwall have been the better team this season, and I think he’d be the ideal player to lead their line ahead of next season, as he suits their direct style of play.

With the fee involved potentially being £1.85million, it could be a shrewd bit of business by Millwall if they can beat QPR to landing his signature in the summer.