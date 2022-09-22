Millwall record signing reveals Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town interest before switch

Zian Flemming has confirmed that he received offers from other English clubs before eventually signing for Millwall for a club record fee.

The Dutchman has quickly established himself as a fan favourite since arriving at the Den this summer.

He has made seven league appearances for Gary Rowett’s side so far this season, helping the team to 13th in the Championship table heading into October.

But he could have been spending the last several weeks with Nottingham Forest if things had gone slightly differently.

The Premier League side made an official offer to sign the 24-year old, with Huddersfield Town also previously showing interest in his services last January.

Speaking to Voetbal Primeur, he revealed that there were a number of clubs pursuing a deal to sign the winger before he ultimately signed for the Lions, including offers from Italy as well as in England.

“I was really ready for it, both athletically and mentally,” said Flemming, via Sport Witness.

“It didn’t necessarily have to be England, there were several clubs interested.

“But a lot of English clubs applied and that is a sign though that my game fits well here and I am in demand.

“Nottingham Forest made an offer, but Huddersfield Town were also concrete in the winter, along with Millwall. And I could also go to Italy.”

Flemming arrived at Millwall from Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard over the summer.

He has yet to contribute a goal or assist for the club as Rowett eases him into his new surroundings.

However, his performances have earned him plaudits among supporters and there is a lot of optimism that he could become quite an important member of the squad.

The Verdict

Flemming is looking like a good signing for Millwall so they can feel good that they beat out rival clubs to his signature.

It is unlikely he would be getting as much game time if he had signed for Forest this summer, especially given the amount of upheaval at the City Ground in the last transfer window.

He has had a positive start to life with the London club and the next few weeks represents a good chance for him to solidify his position in the starting lineup.

Adding goals and assists to his game will be the crucial next step now that he has had some time to settle into his new surroundings.