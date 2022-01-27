Millwall receive transfer boost as Nottingham Forest’s stance changes

Millwall received a transfer boost with the news that Nottingham Forest will not be selling Brennan Johnson.

According to the Mirror, Forest have halted their pursuit of Jed Wallace in light of developments with Johnson.

Forest had been linked with a move for the Millwall midfielder as a potential replacement to Johnson, however that will no longer be necessary now that the 20-year old is set to stay with the Reds.

Brentford were interested in signing Johnson, but Forest rejected a club record offer of £18 million pounds and have instead opted to keep the player until at least the Summer.

Millwall were under increasing pressure from Forest to agree a deal over Wallace, but the Lions did not budge on their valuation of the player.

While Wallace is currently out with an injury, he is expected back into the side soon. He hasn’t played for Gary Rowett’s side since December 11.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Millwall players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 1. Alan Dunne Yes No

Wallace has scored five goals and earned six assists so far for the team this season.

Millwall are 15th in the Championship. Recent form has seen them slide down the table after suffering three defeats in a row, including a late 1-0 loss to Forest.

Up next for Rowett’s side is the visit of West Brom to The Den.

The Verdict

This is great news for Millwall, who no longer need to fear losing such a talented player this January.

Wallace should now see out the remainder of the season with the club. However, it does mean that the club will also probably miss out on receiving a fee for the player as his contract runs out at the end of the season.

But selling to play-off rivals Forest would have only strengthened their position while weakening Millwall’s so the club were right to remain firm with their stance on any potential deal.

Wallace may still sign a new contract if he can be persuaded with a satisfying offer between now and the end of the season.