Millwall receive team news boost ahead of Boxing Day clash v Swansea

Millwall have been without both George Saville and Jed Wallace, with both sidelined after suffering knocks.

The good news though for Lions fans is that, as reported by News at Den, both players could be able to feature in their side’s Boxing Day clash against Swansea.

They’ve both been important to the club this season and Wallace in particular has been superb in front of goal, managing five goals and six assists so far this campaign in 21 games.

The 28-year-old has once again been one of Millwall’s biggest assets in attack – so it has been a blow for the Lions and their fans that he was sidelined through injury.

However, they’ve all been handed good news, as the player is back on his way to full fitness as reported by News at Den.

Wallace could even have played a part in the side’s game this weekend before it was ultimately postponed too – meaning that he is well on his way to overcoming the injury and is likely to be back in contention for the Swansea tie.

Speaking about the injuries, boss Gary Rowett said: “Jed [Wallace]’s not too bad from an injury perspective.

“It was just a grade one so only a mild injury. He would have had a chance for the weekend if the game was to have gone ahead.

“Other than that, Sav [George Saville] would have been due back to train towards the end of the week.”

Even Saville then could certainly have made a cameo at the weekend if needed and with an extra few days to recover from his own knock, there is every chance that he too could feature in that Boxing Day match.

If they both can, then it will be a huge boost to Millwall in that game, as they look to continue climbing up the Championship table.

The Verdict

Jed Wallace is a superb player and a superb asset for the Lions to have in the Championship.

He is regularly a key player for them and has already contributed efficiently in front of goal for the side this season. If they can keep him fit, then they have every chance of challenging for the top six this season.

An injury to the attacker then has been a blow but it’s good news to hear that the injury is not too long-term.

Swansea though will be unhappy to see that he could be back and ready to feature against them – and that means they will have to be at their best to stop him. If the Lions can allow both to feature against the Swans, then it will be a huge boost for them.