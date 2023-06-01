Millwall have had a bid accepted from Hibernian for striker Kevin Nisbet, according to a report from the Daily Record.

It is understood that a seven-figure deal has been agreed with Hibs, who have now given the Championship side permission to open talks with Nisbet over personal terms.

These talks are not set to take place imminently, however.

Nisbet is currently away on holiday, and will not rush into making a decision on his future.

The striker is set to link up with Scotland's national team next week ahead of clashes with Norway and Georgia.

Capped on 10 occasions by his country, Nisbet will be looking to add to this tally in these upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures.

What has previously been said about Millwall's interest in Kevin Nisbet?

Earlier this week, a report from The Scottish Sun revealed that Millwall were confident in sealing a deal for Nisbet.

Now, a breakthrough in this particular pursuit has seemingly now been made.

The Lions tried to sign Nisbet from Hibs in January.

However, despite having a £2.2m offer accepted, Millwall were unable to finalise a deal as Nisbet opted to reject making this switch.

Nisbet has also been attracting interest from Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The forward made his final appearance of the season for Hibs in their showdown with rivals Hearts last weekend.

Could Kevin Nisbet help Millwall launch a push for promotion if he seals a switch to The Den?

Nisbet's record for Hibs during the previous term was relatively impressive as he scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances.

While it will take the forward some time to adapt to life at The Den if he makes this switch due to the fact that he has spent his entire career in Scotland, he certainly possesses the talent required to thrive in the Championship.

Nisbet's arrival will provide Tom Bradshaw with some much-needed competition heading into the new term.

If these two strikers can push each other to reach new heights in terms of their development, they could help Millwall achieve a great deal of success later this year.

Having narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs last month, the Lions ought to be looking to launch a push for promotion during the 2023/24 campaign.

Providing that Nisbet is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency, he could turn out to be a great addition to the club's squad.