Millwall have produced a plethora of players from their academy during the course of their history.

Whereas some of the Lions’ youth products ultimately failed to make a lasting impression at senior level during their respective spells at the club, Tony Craig and Fred Onyedinma both featured regularly at The Den before moving on to pastures new.

Onyedinma made 151 appearances for Millwall whilst Craig represented the Championship outfit on 322 occasions.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the teams that these 20 ex-Millwall youth players play for now.

Millwall quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Lions youth players play for now?

1 of 20 Who does ex-Millwall man Tony Craig play for now? Derby County Colchester United Cheltenham Town Crawley Town