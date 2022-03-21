Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

Millwall quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

Published

30 mins ago

on

Millwall find themselves back in the hunt for a play-off place this season.

A poor run of form at the turn of the year had seen Gary Rowett’s side fall down the table.

But the Lions went on an eight game unbeaten run that saw them back into contention for a top six slot.

A defeat to Stoke City last weekend has set the side back, however. 

Following the return of the international break, Rowett’s side will face a trip to face third place Luton Town in a crunch game for their promotion chances.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz… 

Millwall quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20

Harry Kane?


Related Topics:

Irish sports writer

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Millwall quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: