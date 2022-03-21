Millwall quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

Millwall find themselves back in the hunt for a play-off place this season.

A poor run of form at the turn of the year had seen Gary Rowett’s side fall down the table.

But the Lions went on an eight game unbeaten run that saw them back into contention for a top six slot.

A defeat to Stoke City last weekend has set the side back, however.

Following the return of the international break, Rowett’s side will face a trip to face third place Luton Town in a crunch game for their promotion chances.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

