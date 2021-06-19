Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

Millwall quiz: One question about every player in the Lions’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

Published

4 mins ago

on

Millwall will be hoping to have a successful season under Gary Rowett in 2021/22.

The Lions finished 11th in the Championship and were some distance off the play-offs, but their season ended in disappointing fashion.

The Lions won only one of their final six games, losing 6-1 away at Coventry City on the final day of the campaign.

Can you get each of these questions on every Millwall first-team players correct? Have a go at our quiz…

1 of 18

Murray Wallace joined from which club?


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Millwall quiz: One question about every player in the Lions’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: