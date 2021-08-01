Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Millwall quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Lions?

Published

5 mins ago

on

Millwall will be looking to build on some strong performances in the 2020/21 season, when they get their new league campaign in the Championship underway in August. 

The Lions finished 11th in the second-tier standings last term, whilst under the management of Gary Rowett.

But do you know whether these players have ever scored against Millwall? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media to see if you can beat your fellow supporters!

1 of 25

Has Duncan Watmore ever scored a goal against Millwall?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Millwall quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Lions?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: