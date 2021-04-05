Millwall
Millwall quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?
Millwall have had a mixed spell in the Championship this season, with the Lions currently sat tenth in the second-tier standings heading into their final seven matches of this year’s campaign.
Gary Rowett’s side have struggled for a consistent run of positive results in the Championship this term, and will be eager to finish this year’s campaign strongly.
But can you score 19/19 on this Easter quiz all about Millwall? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media!