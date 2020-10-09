Millwall prepared to loan Ben Thompson under one condition amid Portsmouth interest

Ben Thompson is desperate to leave Millwall on loan before Friday’s deadline – although Gary Rowett is only prepared to let the midfielder depart if he can bring a replacement, according to South London Press.

Thompson started the Lions’ season-opening draw against Stoke City, but hasn’t featured in the Championship since and was even left out of Rowett’s squad for their victory at Rotherham last month.

The 24-year-old’s only minutes in the previous four weeks came against Burnley in the EFL Cup.

Portsmouth News revealed on Wednesday that the Fratton Park outfit were preparing a sensational move to bring Thompson back to the South Coast on loan, although BBC South dismissed those claims and said that a deal “won’t be happening”.

Thompson spent the first half of the 2018-2019 an loan at Pompey and became an instant hit with the Fratton Park faithful after scoring three goals in 26 Portsmouth appearances prior to Christmas before he was recalled by Neil Harris.

However, the midfielder’s lack of minutes this term have prompted another loan move away from The Den, although Thompson departing would leave Rowett with just central players in Ryan Woods, Shaun Williams and Ryan Leonard – with youngster Billy Mitchell still out injured.

The Verdict

After the highs of the 2018-2019 campaign, the last 12 months have been a tough ride for Thompson.

Rowett looks to be favouring Woods and Leonard at present, so a temporary move makes sense, whether that’s back to Portsmouth or elsewhere.

Moving wouldn’t necessarily spell the end for Thompson in SE16, however, he just needs regular minutes in a bid to prove his fitness and regain his best form.