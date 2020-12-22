Millwall poised to make transfer decision ahead of January window

Millwall are set to recall right-back Danny McNamara from his loan spell with St. Johnstone in the New Year, with James Brown set to join the Scottish side as his replacement.

McNamara, a 21-year-old defender, is well thought of at The Den, but he has had to move away to get regular minutes, having spent the previous campaign in League Two with Newport.

He followed former Lions assistant Callum Davidson north of the border this summer, and he has been an ever-present this season in the league, scoring one goal.

And, according to London News Online, that has prompted Gary Rowett and his coaching staff to make the decision to recall McNamara, who will return to the capital when the window opens. He will provide competition for Mahlon Romeo as he looks for the right-back spot in the Millwall XI.

Meanwhile, Brown is set to make the switch to McDiarmid Park, which will give him a chance at regular minutes.

The 22-year-old is yet feature for the Lions this season, and he has rarely made the bench either.

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible decision from Millwall as McNamara’s game has developed from this loan spell and he will be ready to make an impact in the Championship.

Of course, he may not get in the XI with Romeo the first choice, but it’s welcome competition for Rowett.

As for Brown, he isn’t getting any game time, so he needs a loan spell to show what he can do, and linking up with Davidson appears to suit all parties.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.