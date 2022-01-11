Millwall poised to finalise fresh agreement with in-form attacker

Tom Bradshaw is set to sign a new contract with Millwall, with his current contract expiring in the summer.

The 29-year-old has spent the past few years at The Den and it’s fair to say he’s had a mixed time on the whole. However, Bradshaw has excelled in recent weeks, scoring seven goals in 14 games, which includes netting in five consecutive league games.

And, it appears that has convinced the Lions hierarchy to reward the striker with a longer deal, as New at Den revealed today that an agreement has been reached between the club and the player.

That will be a relief for Gary Rowett, as he isn’t working with the biggest squad right now, whilst the influential Jed Wallace is expected to leave as he also runs down his contract, with Nottingham Forest keen to sign the wide man.

Bradshaw will hope to extend what has been the best goalscoring run of his Millwall career when the side welcome Forest to the capital this weekend in what is a big game for both.

Were each of these 20 former Millwall players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Zak Whitbread Right Left

The verdict

This is good news for Millwall fans as after a tough few years Bradshaw is finally starting to deliver in front of goal for the team, so it would have been hugely frustrating if he ran his deal down as well.

From the perspective of the player, he will realise he is at a good club, he’s getting minutes and he will feel an important part of the side.

So, this makes sense from all parties and it will be good business for the Lions to get this one sorted.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.