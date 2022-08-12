Millwall plotting transfer bid for 30-year-old

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has spoken out about the club’s interest in Andreas Voglsammer and has admitted to News at Den that the side do want to try and sign the player.

The Lions played some solid football last season and ended up near the play-off places when the final whistle blew on the last day of the Championship campaign.

They had a top half finish and although they would have liked a spot in the top six, they were happy to settle. Now though, Milwall and boss Rowett will want to push on and try and get into those promotion spots.

Quiz: Can you name which club Millwall signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Ryan Leonard? Huddersfield Town Rotherham United Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday

One area the club have been trying to improve this transfer window is in their strikeforce, with the club’s top scorer having left during the window. Jed Wallace was a regular goalscorer for the Lions and managed a total haul of six goals and 12 assists last time around. The player though has now left on a free transfer to join West Brom.

As for the club’s top goalscorer in the 2012/22 season, that fell to Benik Afobe who had 12. He was the only player in the side though with a double-digit goal haul – and Rowett has now seemingly turned to Voglsammer in his hunt for a new striker.

The Union Berlin player has barely had a chance to get gametime with his current club, managing just five starts last year with two goals. The striker though has proven he can score goals, having played in 29 games with Arminia when they won the 2.Bundesliga.

During that season, he bagged a total of 12 goals and it led to an average of 0.50 goals per 90 – or a goal every other game. If given gametime at Millwall then, he could produce a similar record.

Speaking about the Lions and potentially signing the player then, Gary Rowett said: “He’s a player I know quite well, I’ve watched quite a lot of him.

“Again, we’re working hard to get a player in before the weekend. We’ve been working hard all week on one or two different targets.

“When that work comes to fruition and we can announce something, then that deal is done. The problem with the transfer industry is that you can say something and then two minutes later the deal could fall through and you look pretty stupid.”

The Verdict

Gary Rowett and Millwall could certainly use another striker in their squad, even if it is just a rotation option for the Lions.

The Championship club do have a solid first-team and a good manager that can take them into the play-offs. However, with the club selling Wallace to West Brom and only one player scoring over ten goals, you would think that they do need more goals and assists in the team.

Voglsammer hasn’t played many games in the Bundesliga and that means his goalscoring record isn’t the highest. However, looking at the player’s time in Arminia, when he was more of a regular in the side, and you can see that he is a goalscorer and can get on the scoresheet when he does get onto the field.

If Millwall play him regularly then and at least bring him on for plenty of minutes, then he could at least contribute some goals for the Championship club this season.