Millwall plotting summer transfer swoop for Newcastle United player

Millwall are leading the chase to sign Newcastle United’s exciting youngster Elliott Anderson on loan next season.

The attack-minded midfielder is currently on loan at Bristol Rovers, where he has excelled, scoring five goals and registering three assists in 17 games as Joey Barton’s side push for promotion from League Two.

Therefore, the Magpies next step will be to send the 19-year-old higher up the football pyramid, and Sun reporter Alan Nixon has confirmed there is plenty of interest in Anderson.

However, he added that it’s the Lions who are making the biggest push for the teenager right now, with Gary Rowett determined to win the race for the player as he looks ahead to next season.

The Londoners still have a lot to play for in the current campaign though, as they trail the play-off places by just three points, with just four games left to play.

Millwall are back in action at The Den tomorrow when they host Hull City in a game they really have to win if they are to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Anderson is sure to start for the Gas as they face Port Vale in what is a huge clash for both.

The verdict

Anderson has been brilliant in League Two since he made the move in January, with the loan really helping him develop as a player, so Newcastle will be delighted.

Realistically, it would still be a big jump to put him in a Premier League squad, so a Championship loan next season would make sense for all parties.

From Millwall’s perspective, they would be getting an exciting talent who could bring goals to the team, so it would be a real coup if they do sort this in the summer.

