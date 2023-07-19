Despite the untimely recent death of their owner John Berylson, it is business as usual for Millwall ahead of the start of the new Championship season next month.

Berylson's son James has taken over the role of chairman and things are not expected to change too much as he carries on the family legacy and all of the good work his father did.

Earlier in the summer, the Lions splashed out on the signing of Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet for a seven-figure fee, just months after the Scotland international turned down the opportunity of a move to The Den after going through a medical.

Added to Nisbet is the experience of Joe Bryan at left-back, who joins on a free transfer from Fulham, but understandably things have gone a little quiet on the transfer front since.

It looks as though Millwall will be back in action on that front soon though as they look to fend off bids for talisman Zian Flemming, who has interest from Burnley and clubs in Europe, such as Sevilla and Lazio.

Midfield is an area that Gary Rowett intends to strengthen this summer following the departures of Callum Styles and Jamie Shackleton from last season's loan deals, and a new face has emerged as a target.

According to the South London Press, OH Leuven midfielder Casper De Norre is on Millwall's list of targets this summer as they look to press ahead with signing a new engine room operator.

An offer is yet to be submitted for the 26-year-old but he is very much a player of interest for Rowett and Millwall in the transfer window.

Who is Casper De Norre?

De Norre started his footballing career in the youth academies of Genk and Standard Liege before then turning professional with Sint-Truiden in 2015.

He spent three years with them before moving back to Genk for a seven-figure fee, but he failed to really make an impact there and was loaned out to OH Leuven just over a year and a half later.

That was turned into a permanent deal in 2021 and for the last two years he has been a regular in their starting 11, although the 2022-23 campaign is the first year that he became an out-and-out midfielder.

Before that, De Norre was plying his trade as a left wing-back for multiple clubs but he was transitioned into the engine room at Leuven and it has worked wonders, scoring five times and notching four assists last season in 36 appearances and he also captained the side on multiple occasions.

What does this mean for Millwall's pursuit of Lewis Travis?

It was rumoured earlier in the transfer window that the Lions were pursuing Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis and that a low offer had been rejected by the Lancashire outfit for the 25-year-old's services.

You would now imagine that if Millwall are turning to De Norre then it would mean they are abandoning a pursuit of Travis, especially as they play in the same position.

Luton Town were also believed to be keen on Travis too, but if neither club go back in for him then it looks like he will remain at Ewood Park.