Millwall are closing in on a deal for Vojvodina striker Mihailo Ivanovic in what could be a club-record deal for the Championship side.

Neil Harris’ side have endured a miserable start to the season, which included a 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Therefore, fans of the Lions were hoping for a busy end to the window, and it appears they could be getting a big-money arrival, as SportKlub has revealed that they are poised to sign Ivanovic for around €3m.

Mihailo Ivanovic’s career so far

The 19-year-old is highly-rated in Serbia, and he has represented his country at various youth levels.

A powerful striker, the teenager came through the ranks at Vojvodina, who play in the Serbian top-flight, and he enjoyed an impressive campaign last time out where he scored nine times in 32 appearances.

His talent has been known for some time, with Italian outfit Sampdoria taking Ivanovic on loan for the season in 2022, although he only made one appearance for the first-team, with most of his game time coming for their youth side.

Mihailo Ivanovic's Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Vojvodina 48 10 Sampdoria 1 - Sampdoria U19 31 6

So, it wasn’t a huge surprise when they didn’t take up their option to buy Ivanovic, and he returned to Serbia.

Mihailo Ivanovic could be a shrewd long-term signing for Millwall

Even though it’s not a huge deal in modern football terms, this would be a significant outlay for Millwall, and it would signal a big change in approach with their recruitment.

Clearly, Ivanovic is someone they would be targeting with the long-term in mind, and that’s the sort of signing they should be making.

That’s not to say he wouldn’t be able to make an instant impact, but he is a player who has a value that should increase in the years to come, and this is the right approach for a club like Millwall.

The likes of Brentford and Brighton are the best examples of how important player trading is, and they have generally targeted younger players who can improve to fit that model, which Millwall haven’t always done.

As well as that, he has the physical attributes that Harris would want from his number nine, and the fact he has already been abroad is a positive, and he will no doubt have learned a lot from his spell in Italy.

Millwall’s summer transfer plans

As mentioned, it has been a disappointing season for Millwall so far, and whilst it’s important not to overreact at how the first few games have gone, they have demonstrated that the squad is lacking in certain areas.

Most would agree that a focal point up top is missing, so Ivanovic should help on that front.

But, that’s not the only area that Millwall need to improve, and Harris should be looking to add more creativity and pace to the team if it’s possible.

So, it will be intriguing to see how the final few days play out, and what business Millwall can get done ahead of the 11pm deadline on Friday night.

Millwall are back in action at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.