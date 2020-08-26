Millwall plot move for familiar face as part of double swoop

Millwall are interested in signing Mason Bennett from Derby County alongside Scott Malone, with the Rams eager to get the former off the books permanently this summer.

Gary Rowett is looking to step things up a gear ahead of the new season, with recruitment very much the focus as things stand at the Den.

According to Frankie Christou from The Sun, there’s interest in reuniting with Bennett, alongside teammate and left-back, Malone.

#Millwall also interested in deals for #DCFC pair Scott Malone and Mason Bennett. Derby happy to let the pair go, but want Bennett off the books permanently. #ReadingFC also looking at Malone. — Frankie Christou (@FrankieChristou) August 26, 2020

Bennett was, of course, on loan with Millwall during the second-half of last season, with the 24-year-old scoring two goals in nine appearances for Rowett’s side.

The forward’s form picked up following the EFL’s postponement, with Bennett on target in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City and then scoring the winning goal as Rowett’s side beat Blackburn Rovers during the run-in.

Derby reportedly want to move the 24-year-old out of Pride Park on a permanent basis, whilst there’s interest from Reading FC in Malone.

The 29-year-old left-back made 18 appearances in the Championship last season, scoring one goal.

The Verdict

Rowett knows Bennett really well following his time with Derby and subsequent loan move to Millwall.

He knows what he’s going to get from the forward, who with the right arm around, can be a decent enough Championship player.

Things have turned for him at Pride Park, so a fresh start is in the best interests of everyone really.

Thoughts? Let us know!