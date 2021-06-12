Millwall plot bargain move for EFL starlet, Swansea City also keen

The summer transfer window is really starting to heat up for clubs in the EFL

With most clubs revealing their retained lists for the season ahead it means that clubs have the opportunity to run the rule over potential new arrivals before pre-season gets fully underway.

One player who falls into that category is Gerard Storey.

The young midfielder was one player who was released from Portsmouth at the end of his contract, meaning that he’s now free to discuss terms with other clubs in the EFL.

According to reports from the Portsmouth News, the 19-year-old is attracting significant interest from the Championship.

It’s claimed that Millwall have handed a trial to the Northern Ireland youth international with the view of offering him a deal in their development side, while Swansea City also have plans to take a look at the player.

Storey signaled his intention for a fresh start during a revealing interview with Belfast Live in April in which he described the last campaign as ‘the hardest’.

He said: “I spoke with Portsmouth last week. We weren’t able to play many games this season due to Covid, and the club were worried that something similar would unfold next season.

“It is a similar situation for all the young lads. My deal was up in June so we agreed to go our separate ways. I don’t want to have another stop-start season after the year I have had.

“The past year has been the hardest. I can’t wait for all this to end and get started next season.”

The verdict

This could be a great opportunity for Gerard Storey.

After what he described as a ‘hard’ season with Portsmouth it seems that this summer will give the midfielder a real platform to step into the system of a Championship club.

Millwall and Swansea City would both provide great set-up for the 19-year-old to continue his development.

Whether he’ll do enough to earn a deal remains to be seen but he won’t get a much better opportunity than this to kick on.