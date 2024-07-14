Highlights Harris values Millwall's academy talent, with Stephenson attracting interest from Premier League clubs Everton and Brighton.

Millwall and Neil Harris are currently in the midst of their pre-season preparations.

Harris' connections with the Lions supporters have been well-documented as a player and as a manager, with the club legend now in the thick of his second spell in charge at The Den.

The South London outfit have spent many seasons in the Championship either flirting on the periphery of the play-offs or showcasing the inconsistencies of a side in a relegation battle.

For large parts of last season, it was definitely the latter until Harris galvanised his chargers, who won eight of their final 13 games to eventually finish in 13th position, giving them plenty to build on ahead of the new campaign.

Whilst a number of players have been linked with moves, or in some cases, returns to this part of the capital, others have been linked with potential permanent moves away prior to the transfer deadline of 11PM on August 30th.

With that in mind, Football League World looks at those who could depart the club in the coming weeks.

Josh Stephenson

Josh Stephenson is one man who is highly-thought of within Millwall's academy ranks, with the ambition of eventually seeing yet another academy graduate become part of Harris' first-team plans.

Football Insider have recently reported that Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion are monitoring the current situation regarding Stephenson alongside Brentford and Premier League newcomers, Southampton.

The 18-year-old, who won the club's Academy Player of the Season award, has been offered a professional deal by the club via the retained list which was published at the conclusion of last season, having captained Millwall's U18's side in three matches within their run to the FA Youth Cup semi-final, where they were eventually defeated by Leeds United.

The aforementioned developments have left the versatile youngster's future up in the air, which has led to Harris stating that Millwall will only let Stephenson move on if all factors taken into account benefit his current employers.

“The game has changed over the last five to 10 years,” Harris stated to the South London Press. “Premier League clubs now are intent on buying young players."

“We had interest in our young players. That will always be the case at Millwall because we have some excellent players coming through our system."

“Josh is no different to that," Harris declared.

“What we will be very honest with as a football club, is that we will only sell any player at the right value where we feel we can get the right deal."

It remains to be seen what fee any of the top flight clubs interested would cough up to prize away Stephenson, as Millwall hope he can eventually emulate the likes of Romain Esse, Billy Mitchell and Danny McNamara into the first-team pathway.

Jayden Tektas

The youthful duo within this piece is completed by Turkish age-group international Jayden Tektas.

Despite coming through the youth ranks in South London and being an unknown to even potentially the most die-hard of Lions supporters, that hasn't stopped the midfielder being linked with a move across the capital after being called up to Türkiye's U18's squad in the off-season.

Tektas was an unused substitute in the FA Youth Cup success on penalties against Chelsea in February, and despite only being 17 years of age, the midfielder has reportedly caught the eye of both Crystal Palace and Fulham.

That's according to a recent revelation by TheSecretScout via X, although once again, no potential fee with either of the top flight sides has been mooted yet.

Despite still being extremely raw, Millwall will be hoping both youngsters will snub any potential offers in the coming weeks and continue working their way up towards the first-team squad.