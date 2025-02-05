Millwall were very busy during the January transfer window, which may suggest that a few of their players who are set to be out of contract in the summer will not be offered fresh terms.

The Lions sold academy graduate Romain Esse to Premier League side Crystal Palace for a fee of £14.5 million last month, which led to the club making a total of eight new signings over the course of the winter window.

Aaron Connolly, Tristan Crama, Ajay Matthews, Luke Cundle, Camiel Neghli, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Zak Lovelace and Zak Sturge all signed for Millwall in January, strengthening Alex Neil's squad ahead of the final few months of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Lions have won three games in a row in the Championship under Neil, and currently find themselves four points adrift of the top six, so there is a chance that, with their new acquisitions, they can mount a push for the play-offs during the remainder of the campaign.

While things are looking good for Millwall overall, there may be some players at the club who are wondering whether they are part of both Neil and Steve Gallen's long-term plans, with less than six months remaining on their contracts.

Let's take a look at seven players who will need to sign new deals if they are going to stay at The Den beyond this season.

George Saville

Midfielder George Saville triggered an appearance-based clause in his contract last year which saw him remain a Millwall player for the 2024/25 season, as per London News Online.

The 31-year-old has featured for the Lions in every game in the Championship so far this season.

Ryan Leonard

Ryan Leonard found himself in the same boat as Saville last year, as he also triggered an appearance-based clause in his contract which meant he stayed at The Den this season, according to London News Online.

The versatile 32-year-old has also featured regularly for the Lions in the second tier this term.

Shaun Hutchinson

Long-serving defender Shaun Hutchinson returned to Millwall on a one-year deal in the summer, having previously departed upon the expiry of his contract.

The 34-year-old has not been a key player on the pitch this season, but his presence in the dressing room is something that Neil may not want to lose.

Billy Mitchell

Billy Mitchell is another player who is set to be out of contract at The Den this summer, as per Transfermarkt.

The 23-year-old midfielder has had very limited opportunities over the course of the 2024/25 campaign so far.

Duncan Watmore

Duncan Watmore enjoyed an excellent start to the season, scoring five goals in the Lions' first six Championship games, but he has not scored since and is set to be out of contract this summer.

Duncan Watmore's Championship stats for Millwall (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 75 12 4

The 30-year-old has been at The Den since his January arrival in 2023.

George Honeyman

Midfielder Goerge Honeyman headed into the final year of his contract at The Den last summer, as per London News Online.

The 30-year-old has tended to feature from the bench under Neil in recent weeks.

Danny McNamara

Right-back Danny McNamara could leave Millwall this summer if his contract expires.

The 26-year-old has not been first choice for the Lions this season and now that Crama has been impressing in his position, he will be further down the pecking order.

He was linked with a move away from South Bermondsey in January.