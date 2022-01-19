Millwall player takes action in attempt to push through Bolton deal

Bolton Wanderers are growing increasingly confident that they will sign Millwall striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson with the 29-year-old reducing his financial demands to try and ensure the deal gets done, according to the Bolton News.

The Icelandic forward has been a bit-part player for the Lions since his arrival in 2019 but has fallen out of favour completely this term – playing just 18 minutes of senior football in 2021/22 so far.

It seems he could be set to link up with Ian Evatt’s side this month as the Bolton News has reported that the North West club are growing increasingly confident of signing him in a deal that would put them in pole position to land him permanently when his contract expires in the summer.

Talks have continued since the weekend, with Millwall understood to still be open to letting him leave despite the recent injury to Tom Bradshaw.

The south London club are said to want to offload as much of his wages as possible to aid their January recruitment and Bodvarsson is believed to have reduced his financial demands in order to push a deal through.

The Iceland international has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 76 appearances for Millwall.

The Verdict

This looks like a deal that makes sense for all parties and you’d expect it to be one that both sides are pushing to get done.

Bodvarsson has struggled to impact games at Championship level and the drop-down to League One could do wonders for him.

It says a lot about the 29-year-old’s determination that he’s reducing his financial demands to ensure that a deal can be done and he should arrive at Bolton raring to go.

From a Millwall perspective, the Icelandic forward has not looked convincing under Gary Rowett and getting a chunk of his wages as possible off the wage bill would be a success and hopefully allow them to bring in more firepower.

With Matt Smith having also joined Salford City this window, signing a new striker looks a top priority for the south London club.