Millwall player suffers fresh injury setback

Millwall winger Connor Mahoney’s injury nightmares have continued as he’s set to be on the sidelines for a number of weeks once again.

The 24-year-old joined the Lions from AFC Bournemouth in the summer of 2019 having failed to make a league appearance for the Cherries.

After a debut campaign which saw him make 38 Championship appearances, Mahoney has struggled since, spending four months of last season in the treatment room with a quad injury before returning at the back end of the campaign.

Mahoney had played five times in the league so far in 2020-21, mainly from the substitutes bench, but a hamstring injury sustained against Nottingham Forest in September has kept him out of Gary Rowett’s plans since.

He looked to be on the comeback trail after starting in an under-23’s match with Ipswich Town in midweek, but a re-occurrence of this season’s injury means he will be missing for a while longer.

“It is the same hamstring he did against Forest,” Lions manager Gary Rowett said, per the South London Press.

“We think it is not overly severe. But your second hamstring injury, you imagine it’s going to be possibly three or four weeks, I don’t know.

“It’s the sort of injury that would often only keep you out for a couple of weeks. We have to be a little bit careful, just because he has had one before.”

The Verdict

Mahoney is a good option to have off the bench for Millwall but despite being a talented player you don’t expect him to start ahead of Jed Wallace and Sheyi Ojo.

But it will be a real frustration for Rowett to see Mahoney unavailable again and it’s been pretty much a running theme since the start of last season.

And a hamstring problem could be one that doesn’t go away, as evidenced by the fact he suffered the initial issue three months ago and it has now cropped up again.

Rowett for the sake of his squad depth will be hoping that it is a few weeks and nothing more as the Lions head into a busy December schedule.