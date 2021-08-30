Millwall player set for London switch before transfer deadline

Leyton Orient are set to complete the signing of Millwall defender Alex Mitchell on loan, according to London News Online.

Kenny Jackett looks set to go back to his former club and swoop for the young defender, as he looks to strengthen his Orient squad before tomorrow night’s deadline.

The O’s have enjoyed a solid start to the season and currently occupy a League Two play-off spot, and the club have brought in nine new players this summer.

Another looks set to arrive, though, with Alex Mitchell set to put pen to paper on a loan move from Championship side Millwall.

Mitchell spent part of last season on loan in the National League with Bromley, making 10 appearances in total as they reached the play-offs, only to be knocked out by eventual winners Hartlepool United.

The centre-half made his Millwall debut in the Carabao Cup against Cambridge last week, featuring in a 10-minute cameo.

Gary Rowett is now keen for the 19-year-old to get out and get regular minutes under his belt, with a move across London on the horizon.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a move which suits both parties.

Mitchell needs game time and he impressed me under Andy Woodman at Bromley last season, so the next step on the ladder is naturally League Two.

Millwall will be keen for him to be regularly and continue to develop, and he could turn out to be a decent player for them going forward.

Jackett will look after him too, as he is a good, experienced manager.