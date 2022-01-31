Millwall player set for imminent departure

Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson is set to have his contract terminated by the club ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline, according to reporter Alex Grace.

The mutual decision will allow the 26-year-old to join another team after the window slams shut on Monday night instead of staying on the sidelines at The Den.

Thompson is an academy graduate of the Lions, making his senior debut for the club in August 2014 as an 18-year-old in the EFL Cup.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Millwall players ever played for West Ham?

1 of 28 1) Nadjim Abdou Yes No

Having featured regularly in the club’s League One seasons between 2015 and 2017, Thompson spent time out of the team following Millwall’s promotion back to the Championship before reviving his young career on loan at Portsmouth during the 2018-19 campaign.

Thompson played 30 times under Gary Rowett in the league last season but having made just five appearances during the current campaign – two of them in the Championship and his most recent one against Nottingham Forest earlier this month – Millwall’s number eight is on the verge of a departure.

The Verdict

If Thompson wasn’t particularly in Rowett’s plans for the rest of the season then it makes sense for him to seek football elsewhere.

His contract expires at the end of the season and it gives him the chance to impress at a place where he can get regular minutes.

Attentions will probably turn to Gillingham where Neil Harris has just taken over, and there will be a void to be filled with their skipper Kyle Dempsey set to join Bolton.

Don’t rule Portsmouth out of the mix though after his loan spell over three years ago at Fratton Park – although it remains to be seen if Danny Cowley would be interested.