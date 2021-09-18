Millwall player seals temporary exit from The Den

Junior Tiensia has joined Dover Athletic on loan until 2nd January, the club announced today.

The 20-year-old has previously spent time in non-league with Sutton United and Havant and Waterlooville.

Dover need all the help they can get at the moment currently sat rock bottom of the National League having began the season with a 12 point deduction. The left sider has struggled for first team minutes at The Den despite being named on the bench eight times in the Championship last term.

Tiensia will be involved straight away this weekend as Dover face Weymouth in search of their first league win of the campaign.

It is important for Tiensia to gain some admirers during this loan spell while his pathway to the Lions’ first team looks blocked at the current time. Yet to establish himself in the senior game, making strong connections and impressing managers and coaches in the National League will stand the 20-year-old in good stead looking to pursue a career in the professional game.

Millwall do not have a natural backup to Scott Malone at left wing back, so it shows a confidence in his squad for Gary Rowett to allow Tiensia’s temporary exit but also demonstrates that the club want the youngster to come back a player with greater first team exposure under his belt.

The Verdict

Millwall would have had the chance to loan Tiensia out to a club in League One or League Two if the admirers were there. Whether Rowett chose to keep hold of him as of the lack of cover for Malone or because he did not deem him good enough to go out to another Football League club is unclear, but it is definitely a positive that he is gaining some experience.

Dover face an enormous uphill battle, 15 points from safety after just five league outings the pressure for results and looking to upset the odds could be a good learning exercise for Tiensia, providing a good platform to express himself.