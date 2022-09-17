Millwall player ratings after 2-1 win against Blackpool

Millwall got back to winning ways at The Den with a 2-1 victory against Blackpool this afternoon.

Record signing Zian Flemming opened the scoring with his first goal for the Championship club, a header from a corner after a quarter of an hour, but Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino levelled before the break.

Benik Afobe’s thumping half-volley just after the hour mark proved the decider as Gary Rowett’s side claimed a second win in three games to head into the international break with a bit of momentum.

It wasn’t always pretty but it’s an important victory for Millwall. FLW were live at The Den, here are our player ratings…

George Long – 7

Waited a long time for his first Championship start for Millwall and got it with Bart Bialkowski dropped. Overenthusiastic with his distribution in the opening stages but settled into the game. Got a hand to Charlie Patino’s equaliser but couldn’t keep it out. Did well to claim a powerful low cross across the six-yard box in stoppage time.

Charlie Cresswell – 6

Pulled around a little bit by Jerry Yates and unable to block the cross for the goal but certainly not afraid of the physical battle. Vital sliding interception to stop Yates going through in the 65th minute.

Jake Cooper – 6

Early yellow for pulling down Theo Corbeanu. A few important headers and clearances but a little too passive. Did well to shepherd Corbeanu wide as he broke dangerously in the second half.

Murray Wallace – 7

Some important interceptions and tackles in key areas. Swept up well and played some searching passes forward.

Jamie Shackleton – 6

Ran hard but doesn’t look like a natural right wing-back yet. Doesn’t seem confident going down the outside, which leaves Lions a little imbalanced going forward. Looked better when he was moved back to midfielder after McNamara’s introduction.

Billy Mitchell – 7

Calm and composed in possession. Looks a player oozing with confidence right now but his passes occasionally lacked a bit of urgency.

Callum Styles – 6

Moved into midfield after two games at left wing-back. Industrious and sniffed out danger at times but struggled to influence the game with the ball at his feet but was not always incisive enough where it mattered. Couldn’t quite get enough on McNamara’s cross late on.

Scott Malone – 8

First start since the 27th of August. Clearly eager to impress and did. Had success pushing high up to try and capitalise on Corbeanu’s defensive frailties. Great delivery for Flemming’s opener. Saw a powerful strike parried in the second half.

George Honeyman – 7

Back in the starting XI. Linked up well with Zian Flemming early on. Worked really hard out of possession and played a key role in the build-up to the second goal. Replaced by McNamara after 78 minutes.

Zian Flemming – 8

Strong and well-directed header earned him his first Millwall goal. Involved in a lot of his side’s attacking play. Not afraid to try something in the final third – a shot, a flick, or an acrobatic effort – which is important as Jed Wallace’s replacement. Unlucky not to get a second, as he hit the post and put an attempt just wide after the break. Replaced by Bradshaw in 88th minute.

Benik Afobe – 7

Leading the line again after a few weeks on the bench. Had a real battle on his hands as the main striker playing up against a physical back three, particularly Marvin Ekpiteta. In the right place to deliver a fantastic finish for the second goal. Held the ball up well late on.

Subs:

Danny McNamara – 6

On for Honeyman after 78 minutes. Put in a curling cross that Styles couldn’t quite get enough on.

Tom Bradshaw – N/A

Came on for Flemming in the 88th minute.

Unused: Bart Bialkowski, George Evans, Tyler Burey, Andreas Voglsammer, George Saville