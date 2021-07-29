Millwall player provides positive update regarding injury

Millwall centre-back Jake Cooper dislocated his shoulder twice last season but missed a mere total of four games because of both injuries.

Strangely enough, both of injuries occurred during games against Birmingham City, with the first incident taking place in November before the same thing happened again in February.

The towering defender went on to make 42 league appearances during the 2020/21 campaign, taking his total number of games at Millwall past the 100 mark.

It was feared that Cooper might have had to undergo surgery as a result of the two dislocations to his shoulder, however, in an interview with News at Den, the 26-year-old said: “No, it’s 100 per cent, it’s fine. It looks ugly but it’s working absolutely fine.

“It’s just the ligaments have re-grown around it and it’s obviously poking out like a sore thumb, the top of my shoulder.

“But there are no issues playing-wise or movement-wise. I can still lift heavy weights in the gym, I can hold people off, there are no issues at all.”

The verdict:

Jake Cooper has been excellent for Millwall over the years and has been as valuable as anyone within the squad.

His dominance in the air and his strength, coupled with his ability whilst in possession, make him a very handy Championship defender.

With the arrival of Daniel Ballard from Arsenal, surgery would not have been disastrous, but they are a better team with Cooper in it.

The Lions will have play-off ambitions this season and their chances of reaching the top six will be boosted by having a fully fit Cooper within the squad.

