Millwall player makes claim about Troy Parrott after tricky start

Millwall defender Danny McNamara has no doubts that Troy Parrott will prove a success at Millwall and reckons that The Den is the perfect fit for the on-loan Tottenham striker.

The 18-year-old moved from Spurs on a season-long loan deal from Spurs earlier this summer, but has endured a tricky start to life in SE16 – playing just 45 minutes for the Lions in their first seven matches in all competitions.

Parrott injured his quad against Southend United in pre-season and missed Millwall’s opening two Championship matches.

He eventually made his Lions debut in last months EFL Cup third-round tie against Burnley, but picked up an ankle problem early in the 2-0 defeat and is facing up to two months on the sidelines.

Despite his tough opening few months as a Lions player, McNamara, who is enjoying a successful loan spell himself at St Johnstone, is confident that his Republic of Ireland Under-21s teammate will eventually settle down at The Den.

McNamara told NewsatDen: “You can see Troy’s talent, he’s a young lad and the ability he’s got at his age is mad. He’s going to be a very good player and going on loan to Millwall is one of the best things he could have done.

“You can learn so much from the lads and the manager. I think once he’s back fit he’ll do really well for Millwall.

“From playing with Troy, he’s got a bit of grit about him, he’s got that Irish way about him. He’ll fit in really well and the crowd will really like him, as soon as he starts putting the ball in the back of the net and showing that he does work hard on the pitch.

“The fans will get to know him and really take to him.”

The Verdict

It’s great to see McNamara showing confidence in his teammate, whom big things are expected of him by Millwall fans.

Not only are they excited to see a top young talent in action, but they’re in desperate need of goals, something Parrott has done at every level for both Tottenham and the Republic of Ireland.