Millwall player makes admission over his future

Millwall winger Connor Mahoney has admitted that this season is massive for him as he enters the final year of his contract at the New Den, during a recent interview that he did with the South London Press.

The 24-year-old attacker originally joined the club from Bournemouth back in the summer of 2019 and quickly became a regular feature for the club in his first campaign.

However he found his second season largely disrupted by a groin injury which meant he only featured 17 times under Gary Rowett as he struggled to break back into the starting eleven.

Now into the final 12 months of his current deal, Mahoney was quick to stress recently that he knows how big a season this is for him and his career with the Lions:

“I need to show the gaffer I can perform.

“I think before I got injured last season I was doing that – I was scoring and assisting. I’ve got one more season left on my contract, so obviously it is a massive season for me.

“People say ‘I don’t think about that’ [in terms of their contract] but it is your job and you’ve got a family to provide for.

“The main thing for me now is to get in the team and be playing well – all that other stuff will sort itself out if I start the season well.

“I’m sure if I do that then we’ll get something sorted.”

Mahoney has scored five and assisted a further seven since joining Millwall and should provide Rowett with a good option in the final third if he can stay fit between now and the start of the campaign.

The Lions kick off their Sky Bet Championship season on Saturday 7th August as they travel across London to face Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Verdict

There is no doubt about it, Mahoney has to perform well and consistently this season or he could well be bidding farewell to the club that he has called home for two years.

He is a talented player who can play in numerous roles, so therefore I think he will prove to be a useful option for the Lions moving forwards if he can stay fit.

Millwall have quite a few forward options, so he may well have to bide his time, but I think there are more than enough games for him to make an impact in.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Rowett and co think he is worthy of fresh terms as we progress through the campaign.