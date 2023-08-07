Millwall's 2023-24 Championship season got off to the perfect start this past weekend when they downed one of the promotion favourites in the form of Middlesbrough on their own patch.

The Lions narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season after Blackburn Rovers defeated them at The Den on the final day of the campaign, but they spent the summer investing wisely.

Players such as Kevin Nisbet, Casper De Norre and Joe Bryan arrived on permanent deals, whilst young talents like Romain Esse and Aidomo Emakhu appear to have important roles off the bench for Gary Rowett this season.

And it was the latter pair who linked up for Millwall's winning goal against Boro, with Emakhu pulling the ball back in the box for 18-year-old Esse to curl a left-footed effort into the top corner, securing all three points for the Londoners.

Another player who Rowett signed recently and threw straight into the starting 11 at the Riverside Stadium was goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, who last week moved to Millwall for £1.2 million from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite Rowett already having two senior keepers to choose from in George Long and Bartosz Bialkowski, he has chosen to splash the cash on Sarkic and he kept a debut clean sheet, and interesting it was Bialkowski on the bench despite Long being the first-choice in-between the sticks in the 2022-23 season.

No injury had been reported for the 29-year-old to be missing, but it turns out that there was a reason behind Long's absence.

What has Gary Rowett said regarding George Long?

Is it time for Gary Rowett to consider other targets in the position?

With Sarkic arriving as Millwall's new number one, Long is believed to want first-team football elsewhere and was left out of the squad against Boro so he can go and potentially assess what other options he has away from the Lions - Rowett hasn't however shut the door on Long's future.

“It’s really, really simple. I spoke to George and he’s very keen to be a number one somewhere if that opportunity arises. And I feel that’s fair for him," Rowett said, per the Southwark News.

"He’s worked very hard to be in the number one position and by bringing Matija in it obviously pushes him down that order through no fault of his own.

“I had a conversation with him and just said until the window shuts we’ll just make sure we’re all clear on what the opportunity may look like if George doesn’t get that chance. I think we’ll sit down and re-assess that.

“He’s been incredibly professional, he’s conducted himself fantastically well and like I said it’s a difficult situation as it’s not his fault. He hasn’t done anything wrong. We just had to make a decision and it’s literally nothing more than that.

“I know people like to speculate but he’s been brilliant around the place, he’s a really popular player and, like I said, if the window shuts tomorrow and George hasn’t had the opportunity to play first-team football somewhere, then we’ll reassess what that order looks like.”

How long does George Long have left on his Millwall contract?

Long signed for Millwall in 2021 from Hull City, but had to wait for over a year to become their first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Bialkowski.

When arriving in South Bermondsey two years ago, Long signed a two-year contract but earlier this year in January, he penned an extension to his current deal.

Millwall did not announce the length but the South London Press did reveal that the end of his new contract is after next summer, so Long has longer than one year left on his deal.

It means that if any club wants to sign Long this summer, they will have to fork out a fee for his services unless a loan deal can be struck.