Millwall player drops hint over potential move for Derby County man

Millwall winger Connor Mahoney has dropped a hint over a potential move for Derby County forward Mason Bennett, who spent the second half of the season on loan at the Den.

Bennett was involved in the drink driving incident last year that saw Richard Keogh’s contract terminated and was sent out on loan to Millwall in January.

The 24-year-old featured nine times for the south London club, scoring twice, and helped them secure an eighth-place finish under Gary Rowett.

Millwall are understood to not have taken up the £500,000 option to sign Bennett permanently but that may not have ruled out a deal completely.

Mahoney, who grabbed two goals and five assists in his debut season at the Den, has dropped a hint over a potential deal on Twitter.

After Bennett tweeted out a highlight of the 23-year-old’s goal against Luton Town, the Millwall winger provided a reply that suggests a deal may still happen.

Don't text me till you've signed

A product of the Rams academy, Bennett made his senior debut for the East Midlands club nearly a decade ago but it appears his time at Pride Park nearing its end.

He fell out of favour under Phillip Cocu last term and has been involved in a number of recent incidents – including the drink driving crash and the emergence of a viral video of him shouting obscenities as he drove past Pride Park.

The Verdict

Mahoney’s comment seems to suggest that a deal could still happen and the 24-year-old could be a Lions player next term.

Millwall are understood to have opted against their £500,000 option to buy Bennett but that doesn’t mean they won’t move for him this summer, they may just be hoping for a reduced fee.

It is difficult to see him staying at Derby, given the events of the last 12 months and the fact that there doesn’t seem to be a place for him in Cocu’s plans moving forward.