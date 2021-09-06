Millwall player dealt frustrating blow amid impressive start to the season

Millwall youngster Tyler Burey could be set to miss nearly three months of action after picking up a hamstring injury, via London News Online.

Burey, who made 13 appearances in the Championship for Millwall last season, was sent on loan to Hartlepool United in the summer.

The 20-year-old, who joined the League Two side on loan until January, has started the season in excellent form, scoring three goals in five games.

Burey was replaced shortly after the hour mark in Saturday’s defeat to Tranmere Rovers, though, after picking up a hamstring injury.

Speaking to BBC Tees Sport, via London News Online, Dave Challinor revealed that Burey could be set to miss action until December.

He said: “Best case scenario, two weeks. Worst case scenario, probably eight to twelve weeks. Without having a scan it would be stupid to speculate on that.

“We think it’s a grade two, not a grade three. It’s certainly not a good one.”

Burey has been a key player in the early parts of this season for Hartlepool, who won promotion to the EFL via the National League play-offs last term.

Challinor’s men have picked up nine points from their first five games having won on three occasions, and sit seventh in League Two.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a big blow for Hartlepool, and for Millwall. Burey was only on loan at Hartlepool until January, meaning that the Lions would have had a look at him in the winter.

He has started this season in superb form, and his ability to play either through the middle or out wide could be key for Pools going forward.

They will be praying that he isn’t out for too long, and hope that Burey can remain injury-free and keep on firing in front of goal.