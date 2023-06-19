Oxford United are closing in on the signature of Millwall forward Tyler Burey.

The 22-year-old featured 24 times for the Lions in the Championship, scoring one goal and one assist.

It appears, though, that his performances last season were enough to impress current U's boss Liam Manning.

Tyler Burey to Oxford United

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that Manning has identified the forward as a major addition this summer.

The deal is reportedly set to go through soon, with the final fee said to be sizeable.

This, though, is said to be broken down and made up of cash for appearances and achievements, according to Nixon.

Latest Tyler Burey news

This latest update emerges after it was revealed late last week that the Lions could be about to sell one of their young talents.

Indeed, on Friday, the South London Press reported that Gary Rowett's side had accepted a bid from a top League One side for Burey.

Although unconfirmed, it now seems that this bid was from Oxford United.

Burey looks set to join League One side Oxford United.

In that report, Championship clubs were also said to be sniffing around the player.

Burey, when that report was released, was claimed to be weighing up his options.

How long does Tyler Burey have left on his Millwall contract?

Burey's sale does come as somewhat of a surprise in all honesty.

Although it is unclear exactly how long Burey has left on his contract at The Den, last summer, he signed a new, long-term deal with the club.

At the time, the club said that this deal meant Burey would now 'form a part of Gary Rowett's plans for the foreseeable future'.

With the ever-changing nature of football, it seems the foreseeable future only extended to last season in this instance.

Is Tyler Burey a good signing for Oxford United?

In all honesty, it is hard to assess at this stage whether or not this is a good deal for Oxford United.

Oxford United boss Liam Manning is said to have identified Burey as a major addition this summer.

We do not know the fee the club are set to pay, nor how Burey will handle things in League One.

At this stage of his career, he does have over 50 Championship games under his belt, though, and now 22-years-old, it is perhaps time he began to stake a claim somewhere for regular minutes.

I think the most encouraging aspect of this deal is that Liam Manning sees it as a major signing, which makes you think he really wanted to bring Burey to the Kassam Stadium.

If that is the case, it gives you hope that the 22-year-old can thrive under his management.