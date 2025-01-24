Summary Rowett has flourished at Oxford, picking up 17 points in 7 matches, contrasting with Millwall's new manager who hasn't succeeded.

The 50-year-old took the helm at the Kassam Stadium in December, following the club's decision to part ways with popular manager, Des Buckingham. Whilst that decision wasn't well received to start with, any ill feelings have been quickly washed away by Rowett's electric start to life in Oxfordshire.

The U's managed a sensational 3-2 victory over Matt Bloomfield's Luton Town on Tuesday night, which has elevated them to 14th in the Championship table. However, Millwall must be looking up at Oxford with envy, as their new manager hasn't exactly hit the ground running.

Oxford United under Gary Rowett (PlaymakerStats) Matches Wins Draws Losses Goals scored Goals conceded Points per game 8 5 2 1 13 9 2.43 *All competitions - Accurate as of 23 Jan 2025

Neil Harris surprisingly walked away from the Den the same month that Buckingham was dismissed by the Yellows. The Lions hired former Stoke City and Sunderland boss, Alex Neil, to replace him. The 43-year-old has endured a rocky start to life in London though, picking up just two points from a potential 12.

With that in mind, Millwall will surely be kicking themselves that Rowett didn't stick around as Lions manager, as they watch him continuing to flourish at Oxford.

Rowett hitting the ground running at Oxford after Millwall departure

Rowett spent four years in the capital, succeeding Harris when he departed the club for the first time. The former defender brought some years of stability in the Championship, finishing eighth, 11th, and ninth in his first three seasons.

He was rewarded with a new contract in 2022, but would depart by mutual consent just a year later as the Lions sat 15th in the table at the start of the season. The fan favourite boss cited the reason for leaving as: "The time just feels right to part ways."

December 2024 brought a new chapter for Rowett, as he took his first permanent job since leaving Millwall. This has proven to be an excellent decision from all parties involved, as the new boss has been a revelation at the Kassam. With one win in 15 matches before he took over, Rowett has picked up 17 points from his first seven matches, steering the U's clear of the drop zone.

After Harris departed the Den again in December, things have slowly gone down hill for Millwall. The club sit in 17th place, three places below Oxford, and new manager Neil is still awaiting his first win as Lions boss. The London club must surely be looking at Oxford with some envy.

Millwall left wondering what could've been

After the departure of Harris, any potential play-off push seems to have crumbled for the south-east London outfit. They seemed to be building some strong momentum under the legendary boss, but were unable to continue that which has left them hurtling towards the relegation zone.

When Rowett took the wheel at Oxford, the club was teetering on the edge of the relegation zone, as one win in 15 matches saw them plummet towards the foot of the table after a positive start under Buckingham. However, the 50-year-old has once again proven his credentials as a top Championship manager, steadying the ship and picking up some crucial points to elevate the U's to mid-table.

Rowett's former side sit four points behind him currently, which is just five points above the bottom three. Alarm bells will be ringing that if Millwall don't start to pick up results soon, they could find themselves in a relegation battle whilst Oxford and Rowett continue to climb the table.

This will have the Lions wondering what could've been had Rowett stuck around. Those years of stability in the top-half seem a long time ago now, but seeing his success at Oxford will surely sting a little bit. Whilst Neil hasn't had enough time to be judged fairly yet, Rowett's first seven matches have proven his ability as a top coach at this level. That will certainly leave Millwall wondering whether circumstances would've been different now, had Rowett stuck around.